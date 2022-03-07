New 911 Safari Takes On the Ice Roads, Other Porsches Act as Bodyguards

Inspired by the brand’s classic rally cars, Porsche fans have been creating their own jacked-up 911s for many decades now. The automaker is aware of this and will answer their prayers by launching a modern-day 911 Safari.
Spied in the open for well over a year now, the 2023 Porsche 911 Safari, if it will indeed add the famous suffix to its name, because it could be dubbed the Cross Turismo, like the off-road-themed Taycan, has returned to the limelight, this time on video.
The prototype was spotted testing on a closed road in Scandinavia, surrounded by other Porsches, and the lowlight conditions make it hard to spot the critical design upgrades over the rest of the 992s. Nonetheless, it appears to have a thin layer of camouflage between the headlights, and a fixed wing at the rear, which is a novelty, considering that previous testers featured an adaptive spoiler.
Drawing a clear line between the 911 Safari and the normal 911s will be the jacked-up stance, with dedicated suspension setup. Further emphasizing its off-road-y nature will be the plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body. Elsewhere, it will be instantly recognizable as a 992 thanks to the lighting signature, and overall shape of the body.
It will be interesting to find out what engine Porsche has chosen for the high-riding 911, but for the moment, they haven’t said anything at all about the model, so your guess is as good as ours. Also, we don’t exactly know when it will premiere either, though some reports speak about a 2022 debut, which would make it a 2023 model. If it’s one thing that we’re certain of, it is the fact that it will be dream car that will cost a small fortune, just like the similar offering from Lamborghini, which will be dubbed the Huracan Sterrato.
