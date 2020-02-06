New 2021 BMW 4 Series Leaked: This Is The Huge Grille

Remember all the Internet trolling related to BMW's fascination for ever-larger kidney grilles (here are some examples)? Well, you should brace yourself for some more humor of the kind, since the upcoming 2021 4 Series is set to introduce yet another super-sized grille, as leaked photo once again confirms.
The pic, which surfaced on Instagram (pixel tip to allcarnews via cochespias), shows a mostly uncovered 4er front end, revealing the production design. And yes, the kidney grilles are nearly as massive as the ones showcased on the BMW Concept 4 (check this out in the gallery above), even though the show car's hood creases, the ones that followed the lines of the said grille to help with the integration, seem to have disappeared.
Keep in mind that, especially when things come in this size, the design of the grille inserts can also make a difference. And while it does seem like the standard BMW vertical slats would look even more polarizing, this car shows a dotted pattern, the kind you can find on M Performance models currently on sale.
Another aspect that sets the production model apart from the said concept is the number plate mount. Much to nobody's surprise, once a plate ends up on the nose of the car, it will tone things down a little.
Grille aside, the front end design of the upcoming model is as aggressive as you'd expect and yes, the headlights look a tad meaner than the ones on the 3 Series. As for those air-hungry intakes, it looks like we're dealing the M Sport design.
As shown in a second leaked image (this came to us via wilcoblok), which portrays the posterior of the 2021 4 Series, the rear end design is slightly more complex than that of the 3er, showcasing styling cues that mix the traditional Bavarian approach with the kind of extreme design seen on Japanese models. Then again, with so little of the car visible, we need to wait for the complete unveiling before jumping to conclusions.
Speaking of which, we are only a month away from the expected introduction of the BMW i4, an all-electric sibling of the new 4 Series - the design will be close to that of the 2021 BMW 4 Series, with the latter expected to make its debut by this fall.
Meanwhile, we can only wonder if the just-around-the-corner G80 BMW M3 will sport similarly massive grilles in its final form (this previous leak does add fuel to the fire).
