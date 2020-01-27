2020 BMW M340d xDrive Features 3.0-Liter Inline-Six Turbo Diesel

How long has it been since the 3 Series was updated from the ground up? G20 is the name of the seventh generation, and the series-production model arrived at European dealerships in the spring of 2019.
The M3 is still nowhere to be seen, leaving only the M340i xDrive to offer the thrills and spills you want from a sporty sedan. The M340d xDrive has been added to the lineup for the 2020 model year, and as the name implies, we’re dealing with compression ignition instead of spark plugs.
B57 is the codename of the 3.0-liter turbo diesel hiding under the hood, and if you were wondering, this engine is shared with the M40d versions of the X3 and X4 compact crossover utility vehicles. 326 PS (322 horsepower) and 680 Nm (502 pound-feet) of torque should help the M340d xDrive accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than five seconds while the M340i xDrive is much obliged to hit that velocity in 4.4 seconds as long as it’s the sedan.
Also available as a station wagon, the M340d xDrive will reportedly spring to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds according to Dutch motoring publication Auto Week. Fuel economy, on the other hand, is rated at 5.3 liters for the sedan while the longroof needs 5.4 liters for every 100 kilometers. Because it’s equipped with the ZF 8HP automatic transmission as standard, this model will also benefit from automatic engine coasting at up to 160 km/h (100 mph).
Push the loud pedal to the metal on a long stretch of tarmac, and the speedometer will indicate 250 km/h (155 mph) as you’d expect from a German automobile designed to cruise on the Autobahn as well as it handles the twisties. As opposed to the M340i, which is also offered with rear-wheel drive as standard, the M340d will come exclusively with xDrive all-wheel drive.
The M Sport torque-vectoring rear differential helps the rear-biased chassis keep it steady on winding roads. Under normal driving scenarios, xDrive is set up to distribute the resources at a ratio of approximately 40 and 60 percent.
While Audi has a 3.0 TDI in the European version of the S4, the peeps at Mercedes-Benz didn’t develop any rival to the M340d xDrive.
