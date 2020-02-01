5 You Can Now Buy the BMW 7 Series Tupac Shakur Was Shot Dead In

4 Experience the Thrill of Riding a Superbike With 360-Degree Footage

More on this:

Tiff Needell Tests Every BMW M5 Generation From the E28 to the F90 Competition

Even though Fifth Gear let him off, Tiff Needell seems a lot happier reviewing for Lovecars. The most recent feature covers the BMW M5, and it’s definitely worth the watch considering that every generation from the E28 to the F90 is tested. 14 photos



1988 is when the second series – codenamed E34 in BMW jargon - entered the scene with displacements of up to 3.8 liters from six cylinders. This M5 holds a special place in the hearts of enthusiasts because it’s the first Em-Five to be offered as a station wagon. Tiff says the steering is sharper than the E28, yet the ride quality could be better.



Ten years later, the E39 leveled up to one of the best-sounding V8s the M division has ever produced. S62 is how it’s called, and there’s more to this fellow than the powerplant. For example, the front suspension utilizes aluminum while the rear end is a multi-link setup. By the way, variable valve timing (marketed as VANOS) is also featured.



When the engineers in Munich were developing the E60 and E61, BMW was involved in Formula 1 with the help of Williams. They had their own engine, and in the hands of Juan Pablo Montoya, the FW25 took first place at the 2003 Monaco Grand Prix. Because



The F10 marks the beginning of the modern era for the M5, and the S63 twin-turbo V8 was offered with a six-speed manual only in North America. The three-pedal setup is more popular in Europe, but then again, those were some curious times over at BMW.



As for the F90, what can be said? Tiff is pretty much impressed by the M5 Competition, but he still would’ve liked a dual-clutch transmission over the ZF 8HP torque-converter automatic.



Starting off with the original, Tiff is impressed by “the driving sensation” of the E28. The 3.5-liter naturally aspirated straight-six engine is connected to a five-speed manual transmission, driving the rather skinny rear wheels. The M88/3 develops roughly 286 PS (282 brake horsepower), which is less than half the output of the F90 Competition.1988 is when the second series – codenamed E34 in BMW jargon - entered the scene with displacements of up to 3.8 liters from six cylinders. This M5 holds a special place in the hearts of enthusiasts because it’s the first Em-Five to be offered as a station wagon. Tiff says the steering is sharper than the E28, yet the ride quality could be better.Ten years later, the E39 leveled up to one of the best-sounding V8s the M division has ever produced. S62 is how it’s called, and there’s more to this fellow than the powerplant. For example, the front suspension utilizes aluminum while the rear end is a multi-link setup. By the way, variable valve timing (marketed as VANOS) is also featured.When the engineers in Munich were developing the E60 and E61, BMW was involved in Formula 1 with the help of Williams. They had their own engine, and in the hands of Juan Pablo Montoya, the FW25 took first place at the 2003 Monaco Grand Prix. Because BMW was racing in the king of motorized sports, the E60 and E61 feature a screaming V10. The electrohydraulic transmission, however, isn’t exactly great.The F10 marks the beginning of the modern era for the M5, and the S63 twin-turbo V8 was offered with a six-speed manual only in North America. The three-pedal setup is more popular in Europe, but then again, those were some curious times over at BMW.As for the F90, what can be said? Tiff is pretty much impressed by the M5 Competition, but he still would’ve liked a dual-clutch transmission over the ZF 8HP torque-converter automatic.