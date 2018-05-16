autoevolution
 

New 2019 Audi Q8 Unleashed in Online Series

16 May 2018, 7:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
"Sandra and Quentin, an extravagant power couple from the Golden State, had it all. Successful careers, a design loft, an influential circle of friends and the perfect car to match it all. But in a split second everything is about to change."
11 photos
2019 Audi Q8 spied2019 Audi Q8 spied2019 Audi Q8 spied2019 Audi Q8 spied2019 Audi Q8 spied2019 Audi Q8 spied2019 Audi Q8 spiedSpyshots: Audi Q8 Production Interior RevealedSpyshots: Audi Q8 Production Interior RevealedSpyshots: Audi Q8 Production Interior Revealed
This is how Audi kicked off this week the unconventional advertising campaign for the soon-to-be released 2019 Q8. With the short movie-like synopsis, the carmaker also released a pre-teaser (video below) to the campaign it calls Q8unleashed.

The car will be revealed online, ahead of the projected public presentation in Shanghai in June, over the course of a few weeks, starting May 21st. There will be in all five webisodes showing “a first glance at the most thrilling Audi SUV of all times.

Back in April, Audi released the very first, totally unrevealing photo showing the new Q8. Using fluorescent tapes to emphasize the lines of the SUV, Audi shows a car with a coupé-like roof line and an overall size that is nearly 30 millimeters wider than the Q7.

In various posts on the company’s blog, Audi hints to the fact that the Q8 will equal in terms of luxury the A8. As for the overall design, the new SUV will spearhead at least the front-end changes for the entire Q family.

There aren’t any additional information available about the engines to be used on the Q8. The good-old 2.0 and 3.0 TFSI, as well as the 3.0 TDI are likely to make it under the hood. A possible e-tron version cannot be excluded either in the long-run.

Word is high-performance versions like the RS or S will make it into production. For these versions, the rumored engines are 4.0-liters twin-turbo V8s.

It’s likely that with the first official images shown in the Q8unleashed series we’ll get a word or two about the the SUVs capabilities as well.

2019 Audi Q8 Audi online series q8unleashed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Tank Vs. Well How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How the European eCall Emergency System Works NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
AUDI models:
AUDI Q5LAUDI Q5L Premium SUVAUDI Q3 FaceliftAUDI Q3 Facelift CompactAUDI A6 Avant (C8)AUDI A6 Avant (C8) Medium PremiumAUDI RS5 SportbackAUDI RS5 Sportback CompactAUDI A6AUDI A6 MediumAll AUDI models  
 
 