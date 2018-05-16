New 2019 Audi Q8 Unleashed in Online Series

"Sandra and Quentin, an extravagant power couple from the Golden State, had it all. Successful careers, a design loft, an influential circle of friends and the perfect car to match it all. But in a split second everything is about to change."

This is how Audi kicked off this week the unconventional advertising campaign for the soon-to-be released 2019 Q8. With the short movie-like synopsis, the carmaker also released a pre-teaser (video below) to the campaign it calls Q8unleashed.The car will be revealed online, ahead of the projected public presentation in Shanghai in June, over the course of a few weeks, starting May 21st. There will be in all five webisodes showing “a first glance at the most thrilling Audi SUV of all times.”Back in April, Audi released the very first, totally unrevealing photo showing the new Q8. Using fluorescent tapes to emphasize the lines of the, Audi shows a car with a coupé-like roof line and an overall size that is nearly 30 millimeters wider than the Q7.In various posts on the company’s blog Audi hints to the fact that the Q8 will equal in terms of luxury the A8. As for the overall design, the new SUV will spearhead at least the front-end changes for the entire Q family.There aren’t any additional information available about the engines to be used on the Q8. The good-old 2.0 and 3.0 TFSI, as well as the 3.0are likely to make it under the hood. A possible e-tron version cannot be excluded either in the long-run.Word is high-performance versions like the RS or S will make it into production. For these versions, the rumored engines are 4.0-liters twin-turbo V8s.It’s likely that with the first official images shown in the Q8unleashed series we’ll get a word or two about the the SUVs capabilities as well.