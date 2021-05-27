Never Broken In Chevy V8-Powered Quadracycle Listed at “Half the MSRP”

There are probably thousands of custom motorcycle shops out there, but sadly most of them go around virtually unnoticed by the larger world. Not the same can be said about Bourget's Bike Works, an Arizona-based garage born in 1993 and once a master at making things “very different and quite a bit more radical than what people were used to.”
And things rarely get more radical than the Shredder Quadracycle, a four-wheeled monstrosity powered by a stroked Chevrolet V8 engine that is no longer in production due to a variety of reasons. You can still find some of them out there, selling for big bucks, but here's one from the manufacturer's own website.
Like all others in its breed, the thing has an all aluminum body, wrapped by hand around a BBW chassis with room for four wheels. It is, if you like, an ATV on the extreme motorcycle side of things, animated by a Chevy LS2 engine that originally was 350ci (5.7-liter) in displacement, but was enlarged to 383ci (6.3-liter).
Initially, these machines, including the F-80 variant presented in 2007 at the SEMA event in Vegas, were priced around the $100,000 mark. In the end, Bourget actually made about seven of them, and we uncovered the very first one, almost new, on the shop’s website, going for "half the original MSRP.”
We’re told this particular Quadracycle, built in 2010, was not even broken in, shows just 7,140 miles (11,490 km) on the clock, and is still on the Manufacturer Statement of Origin.
The machine comes with an automatic transmission to run the Chevrolet V8 engine, custom 18-inch wheels behind which sit Brembo brakes, and a paint scheme that contains skulls, tribal drawings, and vines.
This particular Shredder is offered for $65,000 as is, or can be remade when it comes to the paint job, but that will add an extra $20,000 on the initial price.
