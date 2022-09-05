Need to Tow an EV or a Hybrid? Roadside Assistance Company Warns of Rogue Traders

While often ignored until they are needed, roadside assistance services may be like aspirin to your headache in case of a flat tire, an accident, or whatever situation that leaves your vehicle incapable of driving you to your destination. With more and more hybrids and EVs on the road, roadside assistance services face a new set of challenges, and one provider warns consumers of various unforeseen hazards.
As you may be aware, there are certain jacking points for each model of vehicle, and not respecting them will lead to damage. The same applies to towing, as simply getting a nonfunctional vehicle on a tow truck involves more than just winching it away on the flatbed.
In case the operator of the tow truck is insufficiently trained for the task, or simply does not respect any of the industry standards, your vehicle may get damaged further as it is placed on the tow truck.
Forgetting the parking brake on or leaving the vehicle in gear are among the first potential scenarios that can damage a conventional vehicle when it is put on a tow truck incorrectly.
In the case of hybrids and EVs, the risk is similar to that of a conventional vehicle with an automatic transmission, but there's a catch. If the vehicle has a large battery on its floor, as is the case with EVs, along with some hybrids, an improper towing procedure might damage it. That also involves towing trucks with a crane, as the lifting procedure must be followed correctly.
According to the folks over at Start Rescue, a towing company in the UK must be registered with an industry-recognized standard, such as PAS 43, which implies that the operator of that company's tow trucks is trained for this line of work.
The same company warns consumers of rogue operators who may appear to be authentic, but do not have any credentials or procedures behind them. This company suggests you search for a reputable towing firm in the area where your breakdown occurred, instead of just seeking out whatever trader you can find online to help out.
Start Rescue notes that owners should read their vehicle's manuals to be sure that they are fully informed of any special recovery instructions. With so many vehicles present on the road today, you cannot be sure that every towing operator will know exactly what needs to be done to your vehicle before it gets towed.
Another important step is to get a written and signed vehicle condition report before and after assistance has been provided. Taking photos of it, as well as a quick walk-round video with your smartphone, will help demonstrate fault in the event of any damage incurred during transport. Mind you, reputable towing companies have insurance for this kind of event, so the driver will not pay out of pocket.
If you notice any additional issue with your vehicle after it was towed, report the issue to the company that towed it, write your case number down, or ask them to provide you with written proof of acknowledgment of the fault. A simple telephone call is not the best way for such issues, but an e-mail with a read receipt is recommended.
