Ne-Yo Buys His Wife the Second Bentley in Just 12 Months, This Time, a Bentayga

Celebrities love to treat their significant others to the best things out there, and Ne-Yo is no different. The R&B singer wanted to show his love and appreciation for his wife, Crystal Smith, so he did it with a Bentley Bentayga.
Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith may have had their issues in the past, but the R&B singer knows how to show his love for his wife. For Valentine’s Day, the “Miss Independent” singer surprised his wife with a brand-new vehicle – and quite a fancy one too, a 2022 Bentley Bentayga. The luxury SUV comes in four models, the Bentayga S, V8, Speed, or Hybrid.
The V8 and S combine luxury with performance, and they’re able to sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.5 seconds, and reach a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph), thanks to its powerful V8 engine.
The Speed model comes with a powerful 6.0-liter W12 engine, and can reach 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in only 3.9 seconds), with a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
Whereas the Hybrid combines an electric motor and a 3.0-liter V6 gasoline engine, and they propel the luxury SUV from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 5.5 seconds, with a top speed of 158 mph (254 kph). Crystal didn’t mention which one Ne-Yo opted for, but she was extremely excited about it, and gave us a short tour of the black-painted SUV. Inside, it comes with elegant red luxury leather seats.
But it’s interesting to note that this is the second Bentley Ne-Yo has bought for his wife in under 12 months. Last April, ahead of Mother’s Day, he treated his baby mama to a limited-edition Centenary Bentley Continental GT.
I guess we know now which is Ne-Yo's go-to brand when it comes to expensive presents for his wife.
