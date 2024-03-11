NASA Moon Astronauts Will Take Photos With a Nikon-Made Handheld Camera Called HULC

Even if the American space agency postponed the launch of the second and third Artemis missions by one year (meaning we won't have a Moon landing before 2026 at the soonest), they are still happening, and when they do humans would have returned to the satellite for the first time in more than 50 years. And unlike what happened with Apollo, they will be carrying with them a wealth of brand-new equipment. Including, naturally, a handheld camera.

15 photos Photo: NASA