Nikon Goes Into the Stargazing Business, Will Make Telescopes With Unistellar

Japanese camera manufacturer Nikon signed a partnership with Unistellar, to start producing consumer digital astronomical telescopes together.
The consumer digital astronomical telescope market segment is one that can still be capitalized on. These stargazing devices have become techier than ever allowing us to take our sky-watching hobby to a whole new level. And things are only getting better from here, with Nikon and Unistellar going into business together.
French telescope manufacturer Unistellar and Japanese optics and imaging product manufacturer Nikon recently announced a partnership meant to facilitate the access of amateur astronomers to high-tech, cutting-edge equipment.
Even though it’s relatively new on the market, being founded in 2015, Unistellar has managed to gain a reputation in the field of consumer telescopes, with its digital devices packing some impressive features. For instance, the telescopes use GPS to determine the user’s observation position. They also feature autonomous field detection technology, which helps them automatically point at the targeted celestial objects by comparing them in the view field with a built-in coordinate database. The feature helps the watcher find its celestial target faster.
Another great thing about these telescopes from Unistellar is the fact that they offer a clear view even in bright areas such as big cities, where it is significantly harder to see any celestial bodies. It’s now all possible thanks to the telescopes’ enhanced vision technology.
Unistellar’s astronomical telescopes also come with a dedicated app.
Nikon isn’t currently manufacturing telescopes, although it used to, as early as 1920. The Japanese company designed various telescope models, from small-diameter models to large-scale ones used in observatories, and even optical systems for satellites. Nowadays, though, it makes some really advanced astronomical observation devices such as its WX series binoculars.
Unistellar and Nikon haven’t teased any specific product yet nor did they offer information on when we can expect to see one of their telescopes on the market. All we know is this partnership is supposed to accelerate the New Astronomy revolution, given the general public the chance to see the night sky like a pro.
