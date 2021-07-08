The Safe of the Future Protects Your Valuables Using Smart Technology

The Cortes Campers Travel Trailer Is Built to Last, Smart, Lightweight, Pretty

They don’t call it a smart safe for nothing. Meet Space Safe 2, which claims to be the most technologically advanced safe ever created, featuring high-resolution cameras, WiFi connectivity, an LCD display, temperature and humidity sensors, mobile app control and so much more. 6 photos



Old safes with dials and digit combinations belong in Hollywood productions. This is 2021 and it would be a shame not to take advantage of all the



According to Space, the creator of the safe, a burglary occurs every 26 seconds, and the average 911 response time is 10 minutes. Average losses from robberies are approximately $2,800 per burglary.



Safe Space 2 is not just a highly resistant strongbox, but one equipped with smart features. It has a 1080p HD interior camera and one on the exterior with two-way talk, customizable LED lights, two interior USB ports, temperature and humidity



The safe can cope with 3,000 pounds of force and it’s reinforced with 10-gauge steel. On the front, there’s a large 10-inch touch LCD display with tempered glass, which lets you input your PIN, view your activity log, and more.

Space’s mobile app lets you connect to the safe via WiFi and you can set it up to receive notifications and alerts. Thanks to the installed cameras on/in the safe, you can remotely see whoever gets near the safe, as well as what they’re trying to take from inside.



The Space Safe 2 has been a massive success on Kickstarter, where its campaign is about to end in over a day. It’s managed to raise over $350,000, although it only aimed for $25,000. You can get the safe for a pledge of $429 if you hurry up and do it within the next 25 hours. Otherwise, you’ll have to order the



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.