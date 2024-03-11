Beta Technologies Paves the Way for Electric Aviation Across the East Coast

In anticipation of the first electric air taxi commercial journeys, we need to have adequate infrastructure in place, which includes dedicated charging units. Beta Technologies is one of the few eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) makers that's also pioneering a nationwide network of electric chargers.
Right now, Beta-designed chargers are officially "online" in 19 locations across the US, all the way from Vermont to Florida. Approximately 50 more are in various stages of construction. The electric aviation company is getting closer to its target of 150 charging units all around the country, which is expected to be reached by 2025.
All of these charging units were set up in collaboration with various partners, including local FBOs, regional airport operators, and even the Department of Defense. The latest partnership saw Beta and Signature Aviation, a private aviation terminal operator, join forces to prepare the East Coast for electric aviation.
More specifically, Beta's electric aviation chargers will be installed at on-airport locations such as Frederick Municipal Airport (FDK) and the Charlottesville–Albemarle Airport (CHO). The one at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is already up and running, with the FDK and CHO ones expected to become operational as soon as this summer.
The main characteristic of the Beta charging stations is their multi-modal design for interoperability. This means that they weren't meant to work only with Beta's Alia aircraft but also with any other eVTOL and even ground-based EVs. The advantages go beyond having a single, compact solution for multiple types of EVs. This is also about supporting integrated operations where zero-emission multi-modal transportation becomes the norm.
The typical structure of the Beta charging stations installed so far includes Level-3 chargers installed inside the airport fence for electric aircraft and outside, in the parking lot, for EVs. Lastly, a Level-2 charger is available for public transportation vehicles.
Beta's Alia aircraft was, of course, the first one to benefit from these chargers. The eVTOL has several multi-state journeys under its belt, which have required recharging at various locations. Its most impressive flight so far was the trip from Plattsburgh, New York, to Eglin, Florida.
It wasn't only a trailblazing long-range electric flight covering 2,400 miles (3,860 km) but also a journey with an important destination. The Alia eVTOL had to get to the Eglin Air Force Base in order to start a three-month-long deployment, which was successfully completed. In fact, Beta will always be linked to the first electric aircraft charger installed at a US Air Force Base, which is an impressive achievement in itself.
At the same time, the five-seat Alia electric air taxi is gearing up to become one of the most powerful eVTOLs for urban commutes, cargo operations, and even defense missions.
