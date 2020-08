EV

But when you try to combine the bloated look of the modern Mustang Mach E crossover with one of the most iconic shapes in muscle car history, things begin to unravel. That's what's happening in this rendering by wb.artist20, and looking at it may trigger a sudden urge to write an old-fashioned letter to Ford.We honestly don't understand why Ford needed to call this a Mustang.might appear to be the future, but we don't think people will ever get tired of old-fashioned muscle cars, and Ford is very good at making them. Maybe they didn't think people would want a Mach E if it weren't controversial, as all their previous EVs have failed.What's happening in this rendering is that we get to imagine what a pony from the 1960s would look like as a 5-door, slightly tall, and somewhat reasonable car. It's interesting but quite ugly, kind of like an old New York taxi.The point of a rendering like this is to get people talking again. Was Ford right to use the Mustang name in this case? Are we ever going to have an EV that's also a pure muscle car, and how many people would actually want that?Before we move on, let's talk about the car this is based on, because not many people know it. The blue boy in the base photo is a 1968 Shelby GT500 KR, one of the rares of the rare. In April 1968, a brand new 428ci (7-liter) Police Interceptor V8 engine became available, and that's what they stuck under the hood of the Shelvy GT500 to make the Cobra KR, which stood for "King of the Road." And it was just that.