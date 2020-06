Nissan GT-R "Cobra" Looks Like a Slippery Speeder

Heck, Harry Potter fans might just see Nagini, the gigantic snake you met in the franchise, in this R34 virtual build, but I digress, especially since the roots of this aero package can be traced down to the Japanese motorsport world.You see, the inspiration for this widebody madness comes from Nissan racecars such as the 2003 JGTC (Japanese Grand Touring Championship) Skyline GT-R and the Group C Skyline of the early 1980s - you'll find photos of both circuit devils in the final part of the gallery above.Of course, the lack of a rear wing completely transforms the appearance of the machine, since this sort of airflow management normally requires such a piece. Nevertheless, digital artist Walter Kim, who is behind this eye candy, is considering adding a wing, so perhaps we'll enjoy some update material in the future.Oh, and if his name sounds familiar, it's probably because the gearhead's "day job" involves the concept artist position at DreamWorks Animation.Regardless, the "shaved" posterior means we can focus on bits such as the massive air extractors adorning the front wings, which have LMP1 (think: contemporary top-tier endurance prototype racer) written all over them.In terms of firepower, the engine stays up front, but, according to the aficionado behind this virtual racecar, motivation comes from a VQ twin-turbo V6, a racing engine that powered models like the said GT-R JGTC. So yes, this thing, which is now a rear-wheel drive monster, will bite…PS: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below, so you can enjoy multiple angles of this stopwatch beater.