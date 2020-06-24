Nissan GT-R "Cobra" Looks Like a Slippery Speeder

View this post on Instagram

The Nissan R34 has always managed to capture my attention after all these years and the 2003 Super GT version of it is still on my favorite designs for it. I wanted to create a kit that was based off the 2003 Super GT version mixed in with aggressive appearance from the Nissan Group C DR30 Skyline but without the rear spoiler. I will do a version with a rear spoiler later. I’ve been a huge fan of the upper wheel arch opening from the LMP machines and thought it would be interesting to incorporate those into this design. The power plant would be VR from a R35. Wheels are a 3 piece Works Meister L1 inspired design with a single wheel lock. #nissan #nissangtr #r34skyline #r34 #r34gtr #jdmlifestyle #cardesign #stanceworks #stancenation #speedhunters #conceptart #carlifestyle #motorhead #widebody #blender3d #octanerender #substancepainter #nismo #wkart

