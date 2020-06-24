Nissan GT-R "Cobra" Looks Like a Slippery Speeder

You see, the inspiration for this widebody madness comes from Nissan racecars such as the 2003 JGTC (Japanese Grand Touring Championship) Skyline GT-R and the Group C Skyline of the early 1980s - you'll find photos of both circuit devils in the final part of the gallery above.
Of course, the lack of a rear wing completely transforms the appearance of the machine, since this sort of airflow management normally requires such a piece. Nevertheless, digital artist Walter Kim, who is behind this eye candy, is considering adding a wing, so perhaps we'll enjoy some update material in the future.
Oh, and if his name sounds familiar, it's probably because the gearhead's "day job" involves the concept artist position at DreamWorks Animation.
Regardless, the "shaved" posterior means we can focus on bits such as the massive air extractors adorning the front wings, which have LMP1 (think: contemporary top-tier endurance prototype racer) written all over them.
In terms of firepower, the engine stays up front, but, according to the aficionado behind this virtual racecar, motivation comes from a VQ twin-turbo V6, a racing engine that powered models like the said GT-R JGTC. So yes, this thing, which is now a rear-wheel drive monster, will bite…
PS: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below, so you can enjoy multiple angles of this stopwatch beater.
The Nissan R34 has always managed to capture my attention after all these years and the 2003 Super GT version of it is still on my favorite designs for it. I wanted to create a kit that was based off the 2003 Super GT version mixed in with aggressive appearance from the Nissan Group C DR30 Skyline but without the rear spoiler. I will do a version with a rear spoiler later. I’ve been a huge fan of the upper wheel arch opening from the LMP machines and thought it would be interesting to incorporate those into this design. The power plant would be VR from a R35. Wheels are a 3 piece Works Meister L1 inspired design with a single wheel lock. #nissan #nissangtr #r34skyline #r34 #r34gtr #jdmlifestyle #cardesign #stanceworks #stancenation #speedhunters #conceptart #carlifestyle #motorhead #widebody #blender3d #octanerender #substancepainter #nismo #wkart