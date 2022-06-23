Murdered-Out C120R Mid-Engine Caddy Cien Impersonator Is on Track for SEMA '22

Late last year, we caught wind of something that had the potential to please both Corvette and Cadillac fans at once, with a side dish of exotic aftermarket performance. Now, it is time for a bonkers C120R update.
General Motors is still preoccupied with ensuring a positive production flow for the C8 Corvette Stingray ahead of the eagerly anticipated manufacturing debut of the racing-inspired Z06 variant, so it is only logical they have no mid-engine Cadillac dreams. No worries, though, someone is not only imagining such glorious things, they are also making them a CGI-to-reality thing.
So, let us circle back to December 2021 when we first came across American performance tuner Competition Carbon and found out they had a crazy idea: turn the mid-engine C8 Corvette Stingray into a modern 2002 Cadillac Cien impersonator by way of splashing a bespoke wide body all over the unsuspecting Chevrolet.
Even better, the project was also teased with a proper LT2 6.2-liter V8 to 12-cylinder swap, though it remains to be seen if that will actually be the real-world case or just vaporware as some of the eager aficionados might fear. Anyway, someone is helping Competition Carbon and its sister company Signature Wheel with all the pre-build visualizations, as they are constantly making small tweaks and refining the overall design even with off-the-shelf Cadillac parts (including the CT5 DRLs, for example), among many others.
So, meet Kasim Tlibekua, a virtual artist better known as tlibekua on social media, who has another major rendering-to-reality collaboration with these aftermarket outlets. Following the already previewed Tesla Model S Plaid widebody project, this C120R is a few times up the bonkers scale but still destined to live a glorious event life during this year’s SEMA 2022 (November 1-5 in Las Vegas).
Only now, it appears that instead of the initial, plain silver atmosphere the visitors will be greeted by a properly murdered-out C120R Corvette Cien monster! Anyway, that is not all folks, as the car build is already in progress, and we expect more updates in the following weeks.
