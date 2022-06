Murdered-Out C120R Mid-Engine Caddy Cien Impersonator Is on Track for SEMA '22

General Motors is still preoccupied with ensuring a positive production flow for the C8 Corvette Stingray ahead of the eagerly anticipated manufacturing debut of the racing-inspired Z06 variant , so it is only logical they have no mid-engine Cadillac dreams. No worries, though, someone is not only imagining such glorious things, they are also making them a CGI-to-reality thing.So, let us circle back to December 2021 when we first came across American performance tuner Competition Carbon and found out they had a crazy idea: turn the mid-engine C8 Corvette Stingray into a modern 2002 Cadillac Cien impersonator by way of splashing a bespoke wide body all over the unsuspecting Chevrolet.Even better, the project was also teased with a proper LT2 6.2-liter V8 to 12-cylinder swap, though it remains to be seen if that will actually be the real-world case or just vaporware as some of the eager aficionados might fear. Anyway, someone is helping Competition Carbon and its sister company Signature Wheel with all the pre-build visualizations, as they are constantly making small tweaks and refining the overall design even with off-the-shelf Cadillac parts (including the CT5 DRLs, for example), among many others.So, meet Kasim Tlibekua, a virtual artist better known as tlibekua on social media, who has another major rendering-to-reality collaboration with these aftermarket outlets. Following the already previewed Tesla Model S Plaid widebody project , this C120R is a few times up the bonkers scale but still destined to live a glorious event life during this year’s SEMA 2022 (November 1-5 in Las Vegas).Only now, it appears that instead of the initial, plain silver atmosphere the visitors will be greeted by a properly murdered-out C120R Corvette Cien monster! Anyway, that is not all folks, as the car build is already in progress, and we expect more updates in the following weeks.