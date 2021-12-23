Mid-Engine Cadillac C120R With Corvette Underpinnings Confirmed for 2022 by American Tuner

Having finally received the track-focused Z06 variant earlier this year, the Chevrolet Corvette C8 is now being turned into a Cadillac, not by General Motors, but by an American tuner that goes by the name of Competition Carbon.
The company, which specializes in modifying Corvettes and Lamborghinis, according to its official website, has shared some renderings of the project on Instagram with its almost 9,000 followers. The car looks nothing like the C8, as basically all body panels have either been reshaped or replaced altogether.
Up front, Competition Carbon has given it a vented frunk, and thin vertical LED DRLs to make it look like a Caddy. The front and rear fenders are much bulkier, and the side intakes feeding air to the mid-mounted engine look different. It also has an optional scoop on the roof, presumably to further improve the lump’s cooling, and a big wing out back.
Here, the company has two different proposals for the engine cover, and both are very aggressively styled. The whole back end of the so-called Cadillac C120R, which is the project’s official name, has been redesigned, and incorporates four exhaust pipes in the middle, right under the wing. These are flanked by the ultra-thin vertical taillights, and further down, it has an F1-like third brake light.
In all likelihood, power will be supplied either by the LT2 6.2-liter V8 in the Stingray, where it produces 495 hp when ordered with the optional sports exhaust, or the 5.5-liter V8 in the Z06, which develops 670 hp.
A roadster variant is supposedly being planned as well, and that one might feature a V12. Nonetheless, the open-top model could be almost two years away, as it should premiere at the 2023 SEMA Show, whereas the coupe might be ready for next year’s edition of the event hosted in Las Vegas.
Up front, Competition Carbon has given it a vented frunk, and thin vertical LED DRLs to make it look like a Caddy. The front and rear fenders are much bulkier, and the side intakes feeding air to the mid-mounted engine look different. It also has an optional scoop on the roof, presumably to further improve the lump’s cooling, and a big wing out back.
Here, the company has two different proposals for the engine cover, and both are very aggressively styled. The whole back end of the so-called Cadillac C120R, which is the project’s official name, has been redesigned, and incorporates four exhaust pipes in the middle, right under the wing. These are flanked by the ultra-thin vertical taillights, and further down, it has an F1-like third brake light.
In all likelihood, power will be supplied either by the LT2 6.2-liter V8 in the Stingray, where it produces 495 hp when ordered with the optional sports exhaust, or the 5.5-liter V8 in the Z06, which develops 670 hp.
A roadster variant is supposedly being planned as well, and that one might feature a V12. Nonetheless, the open-top model could be almost two years away, as it should premiere at the 2023 SEMA Show, whereas the coupe might be ready for next year’s edition of the event hosted in Las Vegas.