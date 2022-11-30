Munro MK_1 Coming From Scotland as "The World's Most Capable All-Electric 4x4"

As the automotive industry is shifting towards a zero-emission future, more companies want a piece of the pie. Munro is one of them, and their proposal is named the MK_1.
The Scotland-based automaker has made a bold claim when it comes to their upcoming MK_1, which will be officially revealed next week, on December 5, stating that it will be “the world’s most capable all-electric 4x4”.
It will feature an electric powertrain, with a highly-efficient electric motor, and mechanical 4x4 driveline, according to Munro. This will make it highly versatile off the beaten path, and, combined with the 480-mm (18.9-in) ground clearance, 800-mm (31.5-in) wading depth, and 38-degree approach, and 51-degree departure angles, it will make it a beast once the tarmac ends.
“From the start, the Munro MK_1 was designed and engineered without compromise for ultimate off-road ability and exceptional longevity,” said CEO Russell Peterson. “The best way to drive off-road is to ensure that the same amount of torque is delivered to each wheel, and that all the wheels spin at the same time, and that is always best achieved by a single power source, and a single unified mechanical driveline.”
Accompanying the press release that speaks about the aforementioned features are two official sketches of the vehicle that preview its design. The Munro MK_1 will have sharp styling that reminds of the previous-generation Land Rover Defender, albeit with cleaner looks overall as far as we can tell. The sturdy suspension is partially visible in one of the pictures, next to the very short front overhang, and protection for the underbody. The tires are chunky, and they were digitally wrapped around a set of black wheels, a color that was also used on the entire exterior of the model that will be fully detailed in less than a week from today.
