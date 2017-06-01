autoevolution

MSO Will Gladly Lend You An S70/2 V12 While Your McLaren F1’s Engine Is Rebuilt

 
1 Jun 2017, 8:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Can you believe that, as of the past weekend, the McLaren F1 is a quarter-century old? 25 years since it was launched, the F1 still the fastest freely-aspirated supercar ever built, and it continues to look utterly magnificent.
When it was new in 1994, then’s fastest production car on the face of the Earth came with the most ludicrous sticker price of them all. As it’s often the case with instant classics, the original MSRP of $810,000 is eclipsed by current valuation. In this day and age, the grandfather of the hypercar sells for million of dollars. The ultra-rare LM or High Downforce-spec F1 are even more costly, buy hey, we’re talking about a rare breed here.

Including the prototypes, the Woking-based company built only 106 F1s. Being the car that put McLaren on the map as an automaker, it’s hardly surprising that Macca offers the best after-sales service possible. Such a high-performance machine demands specialized servicing, and of course, engine-out maintenance. And did you know that while a customer’s car is getting its BMW-sourced V12 rebuilt, McLaren can fit a loaner engine?

Here’s the extent of the deal: MSO still has original spare engines, one of which is used as a loan motor.” More to the point, the customer in need of an engine rebuild “can continue to drive their car.” How’s that for a five-star service? And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, though. The Special Operations division, for its part, can spruce things up with retrofit upgrades for the F1.

Be it the LM-derived titanium sports exhaust made from titanium or Xenon headlights, MSO has got you covered. And in the case an owner crashes his car, McLaren still has the original tooling for the carbon fiber bodywork and monocoque. Components with limited life, such as the FIA-compliant rubber fuel cell (needs replacing every five years), are available off the shelf.
mclaren f1 service McLaren supercar V12 MSO
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our MCLAREN Testdrives:

MCLAREN MP4-12C Spider 80
MCLAREN MP4-12C79