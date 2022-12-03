MS Artrix Dreams Up the Perfect Frame for a TP Engine, A Cure for Harley Addiction

Most of the custom motorcycle garages we’re dealing with here on autoevolution are in the business of remaking Harley-Davidsons. And there are good reasons for that: Harleys are very appreciated, they are easy to customize if you know what you’re doing, and worth remembering if a project is done right.
From time to time though we feel the need to take a break from all that Milwaukee business. Of the tens of shops we discuss regularly here, only a handful have the skill and expertise to make one-off bikes, and they waste no time in doing it.
The Italians from MS Artrix are part of that select group. Although they too play in the Harley league, these guys have a more radical approach, and are not content with simply modifying existing models. From time to time, they also go the extra mile and leave the American brand out of it completely, as they’ve done with this here motorcycle, called simply 46.
The frame of the thing is an MS Artrix creation rocking a single swingarm at one end and a Marzocchi fork at the other. Each supports large custom wheels, with the rear one appropriately wide at 300 mm.
Inside the frame sits perfectly cradled a Total Performance (TP) 124 engine. We’re not told exactly what its performance levels are in this application, but we do know it runs a Baker 6-speed gearbox, breathes through a handcrafted exhaust, and its power is kept in check by Discacciati braking hardware.
The bike is propped on an air suspension system, and it looks delightfully fresh wearing a white and green paint scheme applied by means of airbrushing.
The 46 is still listed on the MS Artrix website, although we have no info on who it was intended for, or how much it cost to put together.
