Morgenfarm Is the Visionary Project That Could Turn a Motorway Into a Vertical Farm

What do sustainable farming and motorways have in common? For a German organization, a famous motorway that’s currently under construction could be transformed into a vertical farm, and integrated into a sustainable system that will benefit the entire city of Berlin. 7 photos



According to the ‘Think and Do Tank’ Paper Planes e.V NGO, this extension has significant disadvantages. It would cause serious traffic congestions by increasing the number of vehicles driving through the area from 50,000 to 80,000. It requires a lot of funds, already becoming the most expensive stretch of highway in the country, at over €200,000 ($234,000) per meter. Plus, it will obviously increase the CO2 emissions and noise pollution levels.



The Paper Planes organization has come up with an



The organization believes that the 3.2 km (almost 2 miles) section is long enough to grow food that could “make a significant contribution” to the local food supply. What makes vertical farms special is that they’re closed-loop systems that don’t depend on external factors like temperature or pesticides to function Based on hydroponics and efficient use of resources, these types of farms are supposed to be ultra-efficient and



In the German NGO’s vision, cycling and walking paths will also be integrated into the Morgenfarm system, a visitors’ center, a farmers’ market, and a restaurant.



Although fascinating, no concrete steps or studies have been made to bring this concept to life. It’s perhaps too late to stop the ongoing motorway project at this point, but the Morgenfarm at least paints a vivid picture of what the future could bring one day.



