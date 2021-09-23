Airbus U.S. Factory Is the First to Deliver Green Jet Fuel-Powered Aircraft This Year

So far, 2022 has been a great year for sustainable aviation. More and more changes at both commercial and legislative levels show that the progress is real, despite the fact that aviation is known to be one of the most difficult sectors to decarbonize.
There are two main directions for a green aviation. One of them focuses on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and the other one is developing hydrogen-electric propulsion systems. At the moment, the main disadvantage of SAF is that it’s not yet up to par, compared to conventional fuel, and it’s not widely available, which makes it more expensive.
This is why the first step towards switching completely to this green alternative is using a mix of SAF and standard aviation fuel.
Airbus has been one of the most proactive players in the aviation industry when it comes to sustainability. After recently having announced that it will be pioneering a hydrogen hub at a private airport in France, with the objective of eventually turning it into an ecosystem, the company now brings even more good news. This time, for the U.S. customers.
All aircraft delivered from the Airbus manufacturing facility in Mobile, Alabama, will be powered by a blend of SAF and conventional fuel. Based on a recent agreement signed with the aviation company, signature Flight Support and World Energy will provide that sustainable fuel.
According to Jeff Knittel, Chairman and CEO of Airbus Americas, the goal is to turn SAF into an “everyday reality”, because it’s one of the best ways to reduce up to 80% of CO2 emissions across the fuel lifecycle.
By November 2021, all aircraft produced at the Mobile facility will have SAF on board. The A220 and A320 Family aircraft have been manufactured here since 2016. Until now, the Mobile factory has delivered over 260 aircraft to U.S. customers. Now, with all future aircraft powered partially by SAF, a new era has begun.
