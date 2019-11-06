Mopar Turns 2020 Dodge Challenger Into Drag Pak Special Edition for SEMA Show

autoevolution
 

Mopar might be synonymous with quirky gear shifters and other accessories for Jeeps and Ram trucks, but back in the olden days, the MOtor PARts division used to race its heart out every weekend or so. “Win on Sunday, sell on Monday” was the adage of all three automakers in Detroit, and to this day, Mopar still knows that burning drag radials is more exciting than buying rubber floor mats.
Ladies and gents, the Mopar 2020 Dodge Challenger Drag Pak is the bee’s knees even by modern standards. The factory-built dragster isn’t street legal, but on the upside, it’s built to dominate the blacktop thanks to a 7.50-second ET.

That’s way quicker than the 10-second car Brian owed Dom in the first installment of Fast & Furious, and the mojo comes from a 354-cu.in. supercharged V8. Only 50 units are to be manufactured, and pricing hasn’t been published yet. Mopar and the SRT division start the build with a body-in-white, weld an SFI roll cage for good measure, and swap the rear axle for a strange assembly with adjustable coilover shock absorbers, a wishbone setup, and an anti-roll bar.

The four-link suspension might come as a surprise given the typical design for dragsters, but the T400 transmission is hardly surprising. A manual shifter from Kwik-Shift, lightweight driveshaft, racing brakes, Racetech seats, a programmable power distribution center, and lightweight wheels are also featured.

An interesting detail about the Drag Pak is the Challenger SRT Hellcat hood design, featuring a gaping intake in the center and two heat extractors at the sides. The front and rear fascias also bear a resemblance to the Hellcat, but up front, the engine sits lower thanks to a different cross member.

Bilstein double-adjustable struts up front and lots of decals further sweeten the deal, and the Drag Pak comes full circle with the wheelie bars and parachute mount at the rear. Available as a turnkey package or in a variety of modular kits, the Drag Pak is engineered for sportsman classes sanctioned by the NHRA and NMCA.

“Our legacy has been won at the track by the women and men who pour all they have into being the best,” said Mark Bosanac, head of service, parts, and customer care at Mopar. “This new Challenger Drag Pak gives them the tools to stay in front of the competition.”
