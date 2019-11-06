Mopar Turns 2020 Dodge Challenger Into Drag Pak Special Edition for SEMA Show

Mopar might be synonymous with quirky gear shifters and other accessories for Jeeps and Ram trucks, but back in the olden days, the MOtor PARts division used to race its heart out every weekend or so. “Win on Sunday, sell on Monday” was the adage of all three automakers in Detroit, and to this day, Mopar still knows that burning drag radials is more exciting than buying rubber floor mats.

19 photos