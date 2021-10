Monstruous EQC 4×4² Spied in the Open, Is Mercedes-Benz Planning Something?

kWh

The hairy-chested vehicle premiered last fall as a concept, with lots of mods over the regular model , and was recently spotted in the open, leading a large pack of prototypes in Germany.Don’t go popping the ‘why’ question, because we’re as clueless as you are. Nothing appears to have changed as far as the visuals are concerned, as the off-road-ready show car has the same wild body kit, with wide fenders, and a very generous ground clearance. The wheels and tires look identical too, and it still sports the ‘4x4’ decals on the sides.Could it be possible that Mercedes-Benz is planning to launch it as a limited edition? We’d say no, because they have a lot on their plate already, and such a ride is probably not that chewable, as hot as it may be. Then again, they are quite known for bringing out the rock-crawling monster within several rides, so there is also a small possibility that they are indeed planning that.Confused much? Don’t be, because whatever they have in store, we will find out eventually. In the meantime, we will remind you that the EQC 4×4² was signed by the same people behind the E 400 All-Terrain 4×4² Concept , and sports a heavily modified suspension, portal axles, 285/50 chunky rubber wrapped around the 20-inch wheels, and an 11.5-in (293-mm) ground clearance, which is actually 2.3 in (58 mm) more than the G-Wagen.Boasting improved approach, departure, and breakover angles, as well as a fording depth of 15.7 in (40 cm), the EQC 4×4² retains the stock model’s powertrain, namely a dual-motor assembly that is good for 401 hp and 561 lb-ft (760 Nm) of torque, fed by an 80lithium-ion battery pack.