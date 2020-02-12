Modernized E71 BMW X6 (Original) Looks Fresh, Design Has Aged Well

These days, SUV-Coupes are nothing new, with sloping rooflines having even trickled down to non-premium crossovers. However, when BMW introduced such a design feature on a production model back in 2008, the world was shocked.
To this day, this segment of the market remains an opinion-splitter, regardless of the brand we're talking about. However, it looks like the original X6, the one that determined the Bavarians to introduce the SAC (Sports Activity Coupe) moniker, still has something going for it.
As such, it appears that the styling of the E71 X6 has aged rather well. And, given the fact that the model is now in its third generation, this is no small feat.
I came to this conclusion after discovering the rendering we have here, which aims to bring the first incarnation of the Bimmer up to contemporary styling standards.
First of all, I should mention that this pixel work gifts the high-rider with design elements that come from BMW models currently found in showrooms, with the taillights being the best example of this - another one would involve the side gills, which were simply added to the factory design, making this look at least a decade younger.
Secondly, now that the 2020 X6 M is among us, this might've just inspired J.B. Cars, the digital label behind the work sitting on our screens, to use Motorsport Division bits and pieces. And the list includes elements such as the door mirrors, with their "double" arms, as well as the quadruple exhaust setup.
In fact, you can easily compare the original design to the digitally remastered one, since the Instagram post below, which portrays the shenanigan, includes both.
Of course, the real-world implications of such a refresh are a bit more complex than this Photoshop work, but you can expect a few tuners, along with their customers, to be up for such a job.
As such, it appears that the styling of the E71 X6 has aged rather well. And, given the fact that the model is now in its third generation, this is no small feat.
I came to this conclusion after discovering the rendering we have here, which aims to bring the first incarnation of the Bimmer up to contemporary styling standards.
First of all, I should mention that this pixel work gifts the high-rider with design elements that come from BMW models currently found in showrooms, with the taillights being the best example of this - another one would involve the side gills, which were simply added to the factory design, making this look at least a decade younger.
Secondly, now that the 2020 X6 M is among us, this might've just inspired J.B. Cars, the digital label behind the work sitting on our screens, to use Motorsport Division bits and pieces. And the list includes elements such as the door mirrors, with their "double" arms, as well as the quadruple exhaust setup.
In fact, you can easily compare the original design to the digitally remastered one, since the Instagram post below, which portrays the shenanigan, includes both.
Of course, the real-world implications of such a refresh are a bit more complex than this Photoshop work, but you can expect a few tuners, along with their customers, to be up for such a job.