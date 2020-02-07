This Bug Makes Apple CarPlay Useless, And Way Too Many iPhones Are Affected

iPhone users have come across a new issue affecting Apple CarPlay, and this time it appears that there’s absolutely no fix for it.
Owners of various iPhone models claim that CarPlay disconnects all of a sudden at random times, sometimes even in the middle of phone calls. Others say the disconnecting happens when listening to music or when navigation is running on the screen.
Several iPhone generations are said to be impacted, including iPhone X, iPhone XS, and the new iPhone 11 models. Many believe the problems are caused by iOS 13, and the latest stable updates released by Apple don’t seem to fix them.
Nevertheless, this isn’t a new issue that was introduced by iOS 13. The first post pointing to such a problem was published on Apple’s forums in February 2018 when a 2018 BMW 430i owner complained that the iPhone X randomly disconnected and reconnected to the car.
Since then, however, other users confirmed similar glitches in iOS 13, confirming that the only workaround was to just manually reconnect the phone to CarPlay. Using the original iPhone cable that shipped in the box doesn’t reduce the likelihood of the bug breaking down CarPlay, it seems.
Interestingly enough, it looks like BMW cars are particularly affected by the problem, and some users say the carmaker told them Apple was aware of the problem. However, the issue wasn’t fixed in the latest iOS updates, and given it’s an old bug, the Cupertino-based tech giant should have addressed this by now.
“I’ve been in contact with BMW and they are saying numerous people have been reporting it and it’s an Apple software issue,” one user explains.
In addition to BMW, other impacted brands include Volkswagen, Honda, Holden, Volvo, and Subaru. iOS 13.3 reportedly doesn’t include a fix for the bug and the random disconnects still happen on the affected cars.
Several iPhone generations are said to be impacted, including iPhone X, iPhone XS, and the new iPhone 11 models. Many believe the problems are caused by iOS 13, and the latest stable updates released by Apple don’t seem to fix them.
Nevertheless, this isn’t a new issue that was introduced by iOS 13. The first post pointing to such a problem was published on Apple’s forums in February 2018 when a 2018 BMW 430i owner complained that the iPhone X randomly disconnected and reconnected to the car.
Since then, however, other users confirmed similar glitches in iOS 13, confirming that the only workaround was to just manually reconnect the phone to CarPlay. Using the original iPhone cable that shipped in the box doesn’t reduce the likelihood of the bug breaking down CarPlay, it seems.
Interestingly enough, it looks like BMW cars are particularly affected by the problem, and some users say the carmaker told them Apple was aware of the problem. However, the issue wasn’t fixed in the latest iOS updates, and given it’s an old bug, the Cupertino-based tech giant should have addressed this by now.
“I’ve been in contact with BMW and they are saying numerous people have been reporting it and it’s an Apple software issue,” one user explains.
In addition to BMW, other impacted brands include Volkswagen, Honda, Holden, Volvo, and Subaru. iOS 13.3 reportedly doesn’t include a fix for the bug and the random disconnects still happen on the affected cars.