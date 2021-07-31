Modernized AC Cobra Is a Virtual Far Cry From the Revived, Electric Series 1

Earlier in July, the revived British carmaker AC Cars gave us a bit more details on the upcoming AC Cobra Series 1, an electric interpretation of the iconic British-made vehicle of the 1960s. And it looked nothing like the thing in the main photo of this piece.
That’s because even if the powertrain in the thing is modernized and, of course, electrified, the revived carmaker decided to retain the old look of the machine, in the hopes its familiarity would translate into greater customer interest and greater sales.
At about the same time AC was giving us an update on the Series 1, the guys over at Budget Direct released a short list of renderings showing how seven cars from defunct brands (AC’s story is a complicated one, but at least its spirit was never defunct), including the Cobra, would look today.
One quick look at the thing and one can see immense differences between the rendering and the Series 1 electric Cobra. Although some of the lines are still there, like the curves over the wheels, everything else is so different it would have been probably impossible for Carroll Shelby to recognize it as an AC.
We’re not being told what the people behind the rendering have envisioned as the powertrain of the thing, but electric could of course be one option.
The drivetrain in the Series 1, for instance, is not too bad. We’re getting a 55 kWh battery and motors capable of developing 500 Nm peak torque for a car that weighs just a little over a ton, which translates into an acceleration time to 62 mph of about 4 seconds.
So, I guess the question is, do you fancy more an electric Cobra with the vintage look, or a much more modern one, in all respects?
