AC Cobra Series 4 Electric Offers 617 HP, Costs $225,785

When Bristol stopped producing straight-six engines for the AC Ace, a gentleman by the name of Carroll Shelby convinced the British automaker to switch to Ford V8 engines. That’s how the Cobra came to be, but the story doesn’t end here because EVs are all the rage nowadays.
Described as “the AC Superblower for the new world,” the Cobra Series 4 Electric combines heritage with style, performance, and zero emissions in a 168,000-pound sports car. Pounds sterling, to be more precise, and that figure translates to $225,785 before applicable taxes and extras.
Supplied by a Derby-based company by the name of Falcon Electric, the Cobra Series 4 Electric’s drivetrain combines a rear-mounted electric motor with a 54-kWh battery pack. 617 horsepower (625 PS) and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of torque are on the menu, along with 3.8 seconds to 62 mph (100 kph). Thanks to the relatively low weight of 1,190 kilograms (2,624 pounds), AC Cars quotes up to 322 kilometers (200 miles) of driving range.
“The march of the outstandingly efficient electric AC Cobras is gathering pace now,” said South African-born Alan Lubinsky, the man in charge of the British automaker since 1996 and kept it going since then. “Eliminating excess weight brings with it positive benefits for the car’s owner,” he added.
When you think about it, lower weight means reduced energy consumption. Fewer pounds also help in terms of acceleration and handling. In true Colin Chapman fashion, reducing weight goes hand in hand with simplification because the e-drivetrain doesn’t require as much servicing as a V8 engine.
If, however, you prefer the smell of gasoline and the unmistakable sound of American muscle, the Superblower MkIV is the car for you. Instead of a Ford-sourced powerplant, this version of the two-door roadster employs a small-block V8 with a good ol’ supercharger to develop 580 horsepower (588 PS).
Priced from 129,500 pounds sterling ($174,045) on the road, the Superblower MkIV is rocking a six-speed manual that sends the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to a 3.41:1 rear axle with a limited-slip differential. As you would expect from a modern interpretation of an old-school car with a lot of racing pedigree, the front and rear suspension system features a multi-link design and coilovers.
