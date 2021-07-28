Modern Saab 9-4X Imagined With GMC Acadia Styling, Underpinnings

3 2022 Nissan Z Gets Digital Widebody Makeover, Gives Off NFS Vibes

Remember Saab? I rarely think about it as well, and that’s a shame considering how much potential the Swedes had before the GM era. 7 photos



The downfall of Saab can be traced back to 1978 when the automaker joined forces with Fiat for a flurry of cars that didn’t sell exactly well. The parent company had enough of the car-making division by 1989, which is why Saab was spun off into its own legal entity with the help of General Motors.



The Detroit-based overlord made it clear that rebadging is the desired way of integrating Saab into General Motors, but guess what? The Swedes had their own agenda, preferring to reengineer GM platforms and subassemblies to their liking. Add extremely woeful sales to the mix, and you’ll understand why the forward-thinking manufacturer ran out of money by the year 2010.



The



Had the automaker survived to this day, the 9-4X would be just as uninteresting as its predecessor. Pixel artist



