Mint-Condition 2018 Ducati Panigale V4 S With Low Mileage Looks Tremendously Awe-Inspiring

When life gives you lemons, sell them on to your nearest vendor and save up for a Ducati.
This impeccable Panigale V4 S is a 2018 variant of Ducati’s family, and the digital odometer found on its five-inch TFT display shows a mere 8,600 miles (13,800 km). Prior to the current owner’s acquisition, the Italian legend received an array of aftermarket components, such as new LED turn signals, a tidier license plate holder, and a tinted windshield.
Otherwise, this mean machine preserves its standard configuration, drawing power from a beastly Desmosedici Stradale 1,103cc V4 mill with sixteen valves and a compression ratio of 14.0:1. Boasting a colossal 14,500-rpm redline, the liquid-cooled behemoth is able to deliver a maximum power output figure of 214 stallions at 13k spins per minute.
When the engine’s counter-rotating crank turns at 10,000 revs, you’ll be experiencing as much as 92 pound-feet (124 Nm) of unrelenting twist. Ultimately, the end result is a top speed of 191 mph (307 kph), while the Duc’s quarter-mile time is rated at a staggering 10.1 seconds. In addition, Bologna’s missile can go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in no more than 3.2 ticks of the stopwatch.
As far as the suspension goodies are concerned, the Panigale comes equipped with TiN-coated 43 mm (1.7 inches) Ohlins NIX30 forks and a fully-adjustable TTX36 monoshock. Up front, stopping power is provided by dual 330 mm (13 inches) semi-floating discs and four-piston Brembo calipers. On the other hand, the bike’s rear 17-inch wheel carries a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) brake rotor that’s mated to a twin-piston caliper.
The 2018 MY V4 S weighs in at 384 pounds (174 kg) dry, and its fuel capacity is rated at 4.2 gallons (16 liters). As you’re reading this, Ducati’s fiend is going under the hammer at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, where you can make an offer until Thursday, March 17. Although the top bid of sixteen grand may seem a bit intimidating to some, it’s still rather modest compared to this specimen’s original $27,495 MSRP!
