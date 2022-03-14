1,500-Mile Ducati 998S Bostrom Replica Is an Italian Dish Served With American Seasoning

Some folks might argue that its livery is a little overstated, but we’re totally digging it.
About two decades ago, a mere 155 copies of Ducati’s special-edition 998S Bostrom Replica have been delivered to the United States, honoring the reputed World Superbike icon Ben Bostrom. The specimen revealed by this article’s photo gallery has only covered about 1,500 miles (2,400 km) of asphalt during its life, and you’ll notice that it flaunts a premium set of carbon fiber mufflers from Termignoni.
This gorgeous piece of two-wheeled artwork is currently looking for a new place to call home, and you’ve got another three days (until March 17) to check it out on Bring A Trailer! Before you get too excited about this whole ordeal, keep in mind that you’ll be needing a small fortune to best the top bidder, who is willing to spend just over 20,000 bones on Bologna’s titan.
The 998S comes to life thanks to a fuel-injected Testastretta L-twin engine, which is coupled with a dry multi-plate clutch and a six-speed transmission. Featuring dual overhead cams, eight desmodromic valves and a Marelli EFI with 54 mm (2.1 inches) throttle bodies, the 998cc goliath can deliver up to 136 hp at 10,200 rpm and 74 pound-feet (101 Nm) of torque at around 8,000 spins.
When this force reaches the bike’s rear Marchesini wheel, it can lead to a blistering top speed of 168 mph (270 kph). Braking duties are carried out by dual 320 mm 12.6 inches) rotors at the front and a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) unit at the other end, all of which are paired with high-end Brembo calipers.
Ducati’s rarity is constructed using a steel trellis skeleton, sitting on 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Ohlins forks up north and an adjustable shock absorber with progressive linkage down south. Finally, the Bostrom Replica tips the scales at 412 pounds (187 kg) without fluids, and its fuel tank is able to hold 4.5 gallons (17 liters) of juice when full.
