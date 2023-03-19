Minnesota Nuclear Reactor Springs Leak, 400k Gallons of Radioactive Water Escapes

As per a report by the Associated Press, upwards of 400 thousand gallons of potentially radioactive water has escaped containment at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant's nuclear reactor. The situation is stated to be under control by Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy company, which operates the plant. However, fears of wider contamination are still a point of worry for residents local to the reactor.

6 photos Photo: Nuclear Regulatory Commission - Edited by autoevolution