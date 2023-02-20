37 Years After Chernobyl, RBMK Nuclear Reactors Are Still Operating in Russia

There's more bad mojo wrapped around the RBMK class nuclear reactor responsible for the Chorbobyl (Chernobyl) disaster than nearly any other machine in the world. Images of meltdowns, explosions, radiation sickness, and general nightmare fuel permeate modern culture as a result of what took place in Ukraine in 1986. But if you thought RBMKs were a thing of the past, you're sadly mistaken.

12 photos Photo: IAEA Imagebank