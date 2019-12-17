MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 Features More EV Range for 2020 Model Year

Introduced in the United States for the 2018 model year, the plug-in hybrid Countryman used to be rated at 12 miles of all-electric range and 270 in total. For the 2020 model year, the Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 has leveled up to 18 miles and 300 miles, respectively.
How did MINI do it, you’re wondering? In the first instance, the battery’s capacity grew from 7.7 to 10 kWh. A little tinkering with the 134-horsepower turbo engine with three cylinders has also helped the gas mileage, along with different software for the six-speed automatic.
The electric motor driving the rear axle of the Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 has an output of 87 horsepower, and total system output stays put at 221 horsepower and 284 pound-feet of torque. As the name implies, the MINI is all-wheel drive when both drive units are engaged.
Care to guess how much this fellow costs in the United States of America? The plug-in hybrid crossover is a $38,750 vehicle before the government’s federal tax credit. Because the battery now features 10 kWh, the plug-in aid has also risen to $5,002 as opposed to $4,001.
Zero to 62 miles per hour (100 km/h) is rated at 6.8 seconds for European models, which is pretty brisk for a crossover of this size and weight. Nevertheless, the truth is that pricing went up by $1k.
There are many other plug-in hybrid crossovers out there on dealer lots, but MINI keeps those prices up because the brand is more appealing to customers than Toyota, Hyundai, or Kia Motors. Speaking of which, the Prius Prime starts $27,750, the RAV4 PHEV still hasn’t come out yet, the Niro Plug-In Hybrid costs $28,500, and the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid retails at $25,350. All told, there are plenty of other options are far better prices.
The MINI has even more competition over in Europe, including from the BMW Group that controls the British automaker. The 2 Series Active Tourer 225xe has been treated to an update earlier this year, helping the all-electric range rise to 53 kilometers (33 miles) on the WLTP.
