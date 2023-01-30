Microsoft’s Next CarPlay Update Makes It Harder to Leave Work at Work

Unlike rival Apple, Microsoft isn’t necessarily interested in the automotive market, though the software giant, too, admits this is an industry that can’t be ignored.
Given we spend more and more time in our cars, Microsoft wants its software to be available behind the wheel as well, and this is the reason some of its applications made their way to the cabin.
Back in the fall of 2021, the software company released Microsoft Teams on CarPlay, allowing drivers to join meetings from their media receivers.
Of course, only audio was available on Microsoft Teams, as allowing video behind the wheel isn’t by any means a good idea given the distraction it could cause.
Microsoft is now trying to make the experience even more forward with a new update planned for Microsoft Teams and due in March.
The company says that starting with this new update, users will be able to join a meeting from the new calendar view on Apple CarPlay, therefore making the experience with Microsoft Teams even more straightforward behind the wheel.
Microsoft Teams is one of the company’s software solutions whose adoption skyrocketed in the months following the debut of the health crisis. The reason is as simple as it could be: due to the restrictions that most governments adopted in an attempt to deal with the invisible enemy that forced us to stay at home, the number of employees working remotely went through the roof overnight.
As a result, employees needed software to remain productive even from the comfort of their own home offices, and Microsoft Teams was most often the chosen solution.
This is also the reason the parent company is trying to make Microsoft Teams available everywhere, though, for the time being, the functionality behind the wheel remains limited for obvious reasons.
Microsoft Teams on CarPlay was designed from the very beginning to feel at home on Apple devices, so in addition to the support for joining meetings, users are also allowed to ask Siri to control their calls while the vehicle is in motion. The digital assistant, which is pre-loaded with iOS on every iPhone, can be used to join a meeting hands-free, eventually helping reduce distraction, but also remain productive while driving.
Nevertheless, if you still can’t leave work at work, the best way to experience the best of Microsoft Teams is to pull over and use your iPhone to join a meeting. This way, you also get access to video and messaging, two of the features that are essential from a productivity perspective on Microsoft Teams. Needless to say, such functionality is also available when the iPhone is connected to the car’s Bluetooth system, so the audio isn’t routed through the mobile phone’s speakers.
Back in the fall of 2021, the software company released Microsoft Teams on CarPlay, allowing drivers to join meetings from their media receivers.
Of course, only audio was available on Microsoft Teams, as allowing video behind the wheel isn’t by any means a good idea given the distraction it could cause.
Microsoft is now trying to make the experience even more forward with a new update planned for Microsoft Teams and due in March.
The company says that starting with this new update, users will be able to join a meeting from the new calendar view on Apple CarPlay, therefore making the experience with Microsoft Teams even more straightforward behind the wheel.
Microsoft Teams is one of the company’s software solutions whose adoption skyrocketed in the months following the debut of the health crisis. The reason is as simple as it could be: due to the restrictions that most governments adopted in an attempt to deal with the invisible enemy that forced us to stay at home, the number of employees working remotely went through the roof overnight.
As a result, employees needed software to remain productive even from the comfort of their own home offices, and Microsoft Teams was most often the chosen solution.
This is also the reason the parent company is trying to make Microsoft Teams available everywhere, though, for the time being, the functionality behind the wheel remains limited for obvious reasons.
Microsoft Teams on CarPlay was designed from the very beginning to feel at home on Apple devices, so in addition to the support for joining meetings, users are also allowed to ask Siri to control their calls while the vehicle is in motion. The digital assistant, which is pre-loaded with iOS on every iPhone, can be used to join a meeting hands-free, eventually helping reduce distraction, but also remain productive while driving.
Nevertheless, if you still can’t leave work at work, the best way to experience the best of Microsoft Teams is to pull over and use your iPhone to join a meeting. This way, you also get access to video and messaging, two of the features that are essential from a productivity perspective on Microsoft Teams. Needless to say, such functionality is also available when the iPhone is connected to the car’s Bluetooth system, so the audio isn’t routed through the mobile phone’s speakers.