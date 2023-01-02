Widespread CarPlay Bug Makes Google Maps Users Jump Ship, No Wonder Apple Ignores Reports

More on this:

1 The Google Maps Feature Many Users Think Is a Bug, And How to Fix It Once and for All

2 The Revolutionary Waze Feature Google Maps Should Copy Right Now

3 These Are the Biggest Android Auto Updates Due in 2023

4 Top 5 Most Anticipated Waze Updates for 2023: Making Google Maps Look Outdated

5 Apple’s Google Maps Rival Brings Key Feature to More Users