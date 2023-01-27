Waze Is Becoming a Double-Edged Sword, Causing Massive Battery Drain

Waze is, without a doubt, a must-have application for lots of users out there, and it’s really not a surprise. Based on a crowdsourcing engine that allows users to let others know what’s happening on the road, Waze is fairly accurate whenever it comes down to finding faster routes to a destination.
Together with Google Maps, Waze dominates the mobile navigation space, as it’s currently one of the most popular choices not only on Android, but also on iPhone.
Of course, it also runs on Android Auto and CarPlay, so Waze is pretty much everywhere you need it.
As a heavy Waze user, I rely on the app pretty much every time I drive, not necessarily because I’m interested in the traffic reports, but thanks to its routing model. With Waze, I can easily beat the nightmare traffic in my hometown, all because it’s able to tell me where the traffic jams are located.
After the latest update, Waze has become a double-edged sword. While its top-notch navigation continues to be the one that makes me use it on every occasion, it looks like the app is suffering from massive battery drain happening in the background.
This means that you don’t even need to actively use the app to experience the battery drop, as it’s enough to keep it running in the background for the issue to occur.
I typically use Waze with CarPlay, so when I arrive at the destination and step out of the car, I just unplug the phone from the head unit and put it in my pocket. By default, iOS should suspend the app, with Waze entering a sleep mode that prevents it from using too many resources.
In the last few days, however, I’ve noticed a massive battery drain that happens every time Waze is left to run in the background. This happens both on my iPhone 14 Pro and on my wife’s iPhone 13 Pro, and after a quick search online, it looks like I’m not the only one experiencing this problem.
My guess is that it all started after the update that went live on January 25. Waze 4.91 is the first update of the year for the navigation app, but for some reason, it’s causing this massive battery drain on some devices. This doesn’t seem to be a widespread problem, or at least, not right now.
The only workaround that I found is to manually close Waze when I no longer need it. Of course, this isn’t necessarily a major inconvenience, but for me, it’s something extra that I have to do when I arrive at the destination. It’s not clear if Waze is aware of this bug, but the typical workarounds, including reinstalling the app and messing with iOS settings, don’t seem to produce any improvement.
