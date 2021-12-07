Microsoft Releases Software Update With Android Auto Improvements

If you’ve been living under a rock for a couple of years, here’s something that’s going to take you by surprise: Microsoft is an Android device manufacturer now, so the company has already launched two such smartphones on the market.
The Surface Duo and the Surface Duo 2 both use Android and come with a dual-screen form factor, therefore promising a completely new approach as compared to a traditional phone.
But given they run Android, they support Android Auto as well, so the mobile experience can still be mirrored on your head unit no matter how many screens your phone comes with.
Customers who purchased the rather expensive Surface Duo 2, however, have been having a hard time getting Android Auto to run flawlessly in their cars. As we already reported not a long time ago, many came across connectivity problems, while others did manage to launch Android Auto only to struggle with a very poor performance afterward.
The good news for Surface Duo 2 owners who rely on Android Auto behind the wheel is Microsoft has further polished the experience on this front as part of its latest update.
The December 2021 update, which is live right now for the Surface Duo, includes not only the latest security patches for Android but also improved reliability for the Android Auto experience. Microsoft hasn’t provided any specifics on what exactly it fixed as far as Android Auto is concerned, but at the end of the day, the app should now feel smoother and more responsive when a Surface Duo is connected to the head unit.
Keep in mind, however, that the Surface Duo 2 is still running Android 11, with no word as to when it could receive the latest version of the mobile operating system. Microsoft will indeed ship the update to Android 12 at some point next year, but as far as the Android Auto experience goes, you’re clearly better without it anyway.
