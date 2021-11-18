Michael Bay’s Ex-1994 Porsche 911 Turbo From ‘Bad Boys’ Is for Sale, Whatcha Gonna Do?

Want to spruce up your car collection with a very special Porsche 911? Then how about purchasing the 964 Turbo featured in the original ‘Bad Boys’ movie?
In Colombia Pictures’ 1995 film, the German sports car was owned by Will Smith’s character. But in real life, it had director Michael Bay’s name written on the dotted line. It then ended up in the possession of film producer Pat Sandstone and was subsequently bought by the current owner in 2005. Three years later, it was sold to Matthew Drendel and then repurchased in 2014.
Besides getting its 15 minutes of fame in the movie, demonstrated by the certificates of authenticity from both Porsche and Colombia Pictures, this is one sought-after model. It was one of less than 350 made for the United States market in 1994, the final year of the rear-wheel drive 964 Turbo, and was a true peach around corners and in a straight-line sprint.
Powering it is the original engine, a 3.6-liter flat-six, hooked up to a five-speed manual transmission, making 355 hp (360 ps / 265 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 384 pound-feet (520 Nm) of torque at 4,200 rpm. For a car built 27 years ago, it is still fast, with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration taking less than 5 seconds. Top speed, on the other hand, was rated at 174 mph (280 kph) back in the day.
Fully restored in New Jersey in 2006, the 964 Turbo in question then won multiple awards, and is now for sale, as we already mentioned. Mecum is responsible for finding it a new home, and they have listed it for their Kissimmee auction, taking place between January 6 and 16, 2022. No estimated selling price was released at the time of writing, though given its importance both as a movie car and an icon, we reckon that it might fetch anywhere between $300,000 and $500,000.
