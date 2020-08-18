Mercedes Testing AMG Version of New C-Class, Sounds Terrible

Mercedes has been testing the all-new C-Class for quite some time now. The camo has begun to come off, which means this sedan will be revealed shortly. However, a large question mark still hangs over the AMG model.
Everybody loves the C63. It's a content-making machine, whether you're talking about the old one with the naturally aspirated engine or the crazy twin-turbo 500 horsepower monster of today. However, a strange rumor has been circulating the webs and spoiling people's perception of the W206.
According to a memorable report from British media, the successor to the C63 is supposed to be powered by half the cylinders. We're not talking about cylinder deactivation, but full-on downsizing to a 2-liter turbo. This seemed unlikely at first, but is now looking like it might happen.
The W206 sedan is deep into its test cycle, and yesterday, this video was captured by Stuttgart spotter WalkoART. It's filled with different prototypes, but the one at the beginning of the clip really might be an AMG. It's got the right kind of grille design, as well as other sporty touches. But the look is nothing like a C63, and there are no visible exhaust tips.
Why is it that whenever we need to listen to some exhaust notes there's a truck passing? In any case, the presumed AMG C-Class sounds terrible, even if we compare it to lesser AMG models. For example, the E53 has received criticism for its hybrid setup but does have a deep tone. Meanwhile, the C43 is nothing short of fantastic. Forget about the specs, that's got to be one of the coolest V6 cars in Germany.
We've added videos of both. Maybe Mercedes watches this and remembers why people buy their expensive cars. Right now, we desperately want a CEO to jump out of the bushes screaming "surprise, we've still got a V8 model."
