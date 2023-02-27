Mercedes Build Quality Strikes Again, Luxury Sedan Recalled Over Production Deviation

Internally referred to as the 223 series, the seventh-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been recalled on quite a few occasions ever since it landed stateside for the 2021 model year. The latest recall concerns one S 580 4MATIC, a luxury sedan equipped with a mild-hybrid V8 bi-turbo engine with 496 horsepower at its disposal.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the German automaker discovered in the final days of 2022 that a small number of vehicles were not reworked properly during a plant action. Said plant action took place in 2021, and the reason Mercedes had to rework a handful of vehicles is also specified in the .pdf attached below.
As it happens, the Stuttgart-based automaker initiated the plant action because plant workers used the incorrect adhesive to bond the fixed front glass panel to the body. The adhesive in question is prone to deteriorate over time, resulting in the detachment of the subject panel.
Mercedes explained to the federal watchdog that plant workers aren’t to blame for this concern, but Mercedes itself for providing them with incorrect rework documentation. The Three-Pointed Star reviewed all potentially affected vehicles in the field (i.e., in dealer inventory or customer hands), discovering the S 580 4MATIC vehicle previously mentioned by yours truly.
The German manufacturer isn’t aware of warranty claims alleging wind noise or detachment, nor is Mercedes aware of any field or service reports related to this condition. The rework instructions were corrected in July 2021. The poor guy whose S 580 4MATIC was incorrectly reworked will be notified before April 18th.
U.S. dealers have been instructed to replace the front fixed glass roof, and to bond it to the vehicle with the proper adhesive. The subject vehicle was manufactured on June 9th, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz “Factory 56” in Sindelfingen. The plant is located approximately 20 kilometers (12 miles) away from M-B’s headquarters.
Currently not available to build online, the S 580 4MATIC sits above the entry-level S 500 4MATIC. Not only does it feature two extra cylinders, but the more expensive sibling also happens to be much torquier. The M176 engine cranks out 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) at 2,000 to 4,000 rpm as opposed to 384 pound-feet (520 Nm) at 1,800 to 5,800 rpm for the 500’s 3.0-liter mill.
Zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) takes 4.4 seconds based on the automaker’s track results, and the S 580 4MATIC further sweetens the deal with no fewer than 21 exterior colors. Luxury Line is the standard configuration, which includes a 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen, enhanced active and passive driver assistance systems (think 360-degree camera views), stop & go adaptive cruise control, and so many more.
The only true rivals of the 223-series Sonderklasse come from BMW and Audi, namely the 7 Series and the A8.
As it happens, the Stuttgart-based automaker initiated the plant action because plant workers used the incorrect adhesive to bond the fixed front glass panel to the body. The adhesive in question is prone to deteriorate over time, resulting in the detachment of the subject panel.
Mercedes explained to the federal watchdog that plant workers aren’t to blame for this concern, but Mercedes itself for providing them with incorrect rework documentation. The Three-Pointed Star reviewed all potentially affected vehicles in the field (i.e., in dealer inventory or customer hands), discovering the S 580 4MATIC vehicle previously mentioned by yours truly.
The German manufacturer isn’t aware of warranty claims alleging wind noise or detachment, nor is Mercedes aware of any field or service reports related to this condition. The rework instructions were corrected in July 2021. The poor guy whose S 580 4MATIC was incorrectly reworked will be notified before April 18th.
U.S. dealers have been instructed to replace the front fixed glass roof, and to bond it to the vehicle with the proper adhesive. The subject vehicle was manufactured on June 9th, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz “Factory 56” in Sindelfingen. The plant is located approximately 20 kilometers (12 miles) away from M-B’s headquarters.
Currently not available to build online, the S 580 4MATIC sits above the entry-level S 500 4MATIC. Not only does it feature two extra cylinders, but the more expensive sibling also happens to be much torquier. The M176 engine cranks out 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) at 2,000 to 4,000 rpm as opposed to 384 pound-feet (520 Nm) at 1,800 to 5,800 rpm for the 500’s 3.0-liter mill.
Zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) takes 4.4 seconds based on the automaker’s track results, and the S 580 4MATIC further sweetens the deal with no fewer than 21 exterior colors. Luxury Line is the standard configuration, which includes a 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen, enhanced active and passive driver assistance systems (think 360-degree camera views), stop & go adaptive cruise control, and so many more.
The only true rivals of the 223-series Sonderklasse come from BMW and Audi, namely the 7 Series and the A8.