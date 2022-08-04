Mercedes-Benz Warns Consumers of Counterfeit Parts on the Market, It's a Real Issue

If you have ever looked for spare parts online, you have probably seen a broad range of options, including some that were at surprising prices. In the latter case, the age-old saying of "if it's too good to be true, it's not" comes into play, as Mercedes-Benz warns. According to the brand, over 1.86 million counterfeit parts were seized just last year in over 650 customs and law enforcement raids.
The German brand noted that the counterfeit products not only hurt its image, but also put people at risk, as the organized crime structures that are believed to be behind this industry make and sell wheels, brake pads, and numerous other components that are vital to a vehicle's safety. Sadly, for those who end up with counterfeit parts, their vehicles will not behave as intended.
As Mercedes-Benz discovered after comparing seized counterfeit parts with originals, these components may only deceive the human eye, but do not perform as they should. For example, a set of counterfeit brake pads will increase the stopping distance while also becoming more worn out than a set of original ones in the same test.
Counterfeit wheels might crack, chip, or even split into multiple pieces when hitting a pothole or a curb, but the risk with them is that they might do the same even when cornering hard.
While in the latter two situations, you might expect an original wheel to suffer damage, in the latter case, you do not expect it to fail, which may lead to an accident because the said wheel failed.
The difference between counterfeit parts and original ones is not just in price, but also in quality control, as well as in the materials that are used to make the part. Criminals have no problem skimping on quality control, and the result comes in the form of a part that tries to mimic original packaging, but does not always fit right, not to mention the way it performs under pressure.
It is important to note that vehicle manufacturers do not produce brake pads or wheels themselves, but have a supplier do that for them, under their specifications. In other words, a different company makes most of the OE and OEM parts and then puts the specific branding on them.
The aftermarket world involves other companies that build the same parts using the same specifications, with approval from a manufacturer to do so, but without the manufacturer branding on them.
Counterfeit parts must never be confused with aftermarket parts, as the latter are entirely legal if they are made under the necessary approvals, while the former are never legal since they break the manufacturer's copyright, infringe their brand name and image, and are made without any official approval.
In today's world, where you could buy almost anything online, it is easy to get counterfeit parts that are sold as original ones, which is why Mercedes-Benz wants to warn the owners of its vehicles, as well as other consumers, about the risks of these components. Beware of suspicious offers on social media, online platforms, and even local trade fairs.
The worst part about counterfeit parts is that they are never sold as they are, but as something they are not, which means that their price might not raise enough red flags to the customer. When you get new car parts, be sure they have their original packaging, seals, and accompanying paperwork. An easy way to spot a fake is to find out if the company ever sold a particular kind of product with its logo on it.
