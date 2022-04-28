What to Do When You Find Cash Under the Windshield Wipers?

Newton County Sheriff's Office shared on Facebook that it had received “numerous reports” from citizens who found dollar bills left on their vehicles. The cash is usually placed under the driver’s wiper while the car is parked in the driveway. Although the Police admit they are unsure of the motive, they advise all citizens to not approach the vehicle and call 911 instead.
This is not the first time that people found dollar bills under their vehicle's windshield. In 2014, a Maryland assistant attorney general was informed of a case involving this tactic in Baltimore, while similar incidents were reported throughout Toledo, Ohio, in December 2021, according to Motorbiscuit. But what does it mean and what should you do if you happen to find a $100 bill on your windshield?
Although the Police have not figured out what is the motive behind this, common sense should tell you that this definitely isn’t your incredible luck at play. First off, the bill you see is not real, it’s a counterfeit. This has been already established in all reported cases. Police even warn that “the counterfeit money will appear to look authentic, and may even feel authentic.”
Some think the bill is part of a scam to help carjackers steal your car. Indeed, most people would not notice the bill until they get behind the wheel and start the engine. They would probably then get off the car to take the bill from under the wiper. This moment would be golden for a carjacker who would board the car and drive off.
While really possible, there aren’t any reported cases of carjacking using this method, so this must not be it. Nevertheless, it does not hurt to be careful. The Police advice to stay away from the car and call 911 when you see the bill is a good precaution. If you see the bill after you enter the vehicle is best to just leave the area and deal with the bill later. As always, do not leave the vehicle while the key is in the ignition or the engine is still running.
Others believe the fake bills are left there with the hope that ordinary citizens would use them at local businesses. If they are not arrested, the counterfeiters will know that their fake money is as good as the real thing, without risking being caught themselves. This is also just a supposition, as the NCSO has not received any reports of criminal activities related to the fake money, at least for now. But it’s best to just be careful.
