Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Recalled Stateside Over Incorrect Gross Vehicle Weight Rating

Previously recalled over a rollaway risk attributed to a software issue, the Sprinter has been called back again. The automaker has improperly stated the gross vehicle weight rating on the tire/loading label, thus failing to comply with the requirements of a federal motor vehicle safety standard.
MBAG was informed of the issue by an upfitter on September 29th, 2021. The subsequent investigation determined higher combined weight values compared to the maximum values of the affected vehicles. Mercedes then quarantined potentially affected vehicles at the production site, blocking them from being released to the North American dealership network.
MBAG further discovered “an error in the printer software used to produce the labels.” More specifically, the programmable logic controller tasked with transmitting label data to the printer incorrectly stored "weight" data under the "angle" category, leaving the value for weight data empty. This error originated from a PLC software update on July 1st according to Mercedes.
Given that excessive loads translate to excess tire wear and other whatnots that present safety risks, the German company decided to conduct a recall that covers 2,564 vehicles produced from July 1st through September 29th.
These 2021 models will be recalled next month according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The vehicle population comprises of Sprinter 1500 through Sprinter 4500 vans. Dealers will be instructed on March 21st to remove the old label with a corrected label. Sprinter owners, on the other hand, will be notified on March 28th.
More capable than the mid-size Metris, the full-size Sprinter is available in four configurations in the United States of America. The most affordable of the lot is the cargo van at $38,300 excluding destination charge. At the other end of the spectrum, the passenger van carries a starting price of $45,300.
Customers are offered three engine choices: a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder gasser, a 2.1-liter turbo diesel, and a 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 powerplant.
