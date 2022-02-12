Mercedes-Benz Metris Recalled Over Incorrectly Mounted Brake Fluid Reservoir

Launched in 2015 for the 2016 model year in the United States of America, the Mercedes-Benz Metris isn’t really the best van in the segment. Doug DeMuro famously said nearly four years ago that it’s the worst minivan ever made, referring to the people-carrying variant.
The biggest problem of this commercial vehicle, however, concerns quality control. Recalled a whopping 10 times already, the Metris has been called back once again due to an error that’s inexcusable for the automaker that promises the best of nothing. More specifically, the brake fluid reservoir may have been mounted incorrectly. This problem covers 2016 to 2021 models to the tune of 28,743 vans according to Daimler Vans.
More to the point, recalled vehicles were produced between March 31st, 2015 and October 13th, 2021. If the Metris' brake fluid reservoir detaches from its mounting, that may cause a leak, resulting in decreased braking performance. Affected owners may identify this condition via the brake warning lamp or the gradual softening of the brake pedal's resistance.
Part number A2019900192 appears to be the culprit for these detaching reservoirs, an expansion rivet that’s listed on a certain retailer’s website for just over a dollar. Metris dealers have been instructed to check the brake fluid reservoir for proper mounting and ensure the correct installation of the aforementioned expansion rivet. MBAG Vans further highlights that October 2021 is when they introduced an additional QC requirement.
The German automaker says that a green verification check mark is applied following the post-installation visual inspection and tensile test of the brake fluid reservoir. It’s been quite a few months since October 2021, and to make matters worse, owners will be notified of this recall next month.
If you’re still planning to purchase a Metris, prepare to pony up $34,900 for the cargo van or $38,600 for the passenger van before options and the destination charge. All variants come with the 9G-Tronic automatic transmission paired with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline mill that cranks out 208 ponies and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) of torque.
