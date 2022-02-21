2021 Mercedes GLB Recalled in the U.S. Over Detaching Airbag Modules During Accidents

More on this:

1 Mercedes-Benz Recalls 38,300 Vehicles for Three Separate Issues

2 You Wouldn’t Want To Be Inside the 2021 Mercedes GLB 250, AMG GLB 35 During a Crash

3 Mercedes Recalls New S-Class for Stalling Engine Issue

4 Here’s Why This Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 Costs Over $90,000

5 2020 Mercedes GLB 250 Priced from $36,600 in the States, AWD Is Extra