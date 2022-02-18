Mansory G 500 4x4² Rides on Matching Forgiato 24s Like the Capristo Sands of Time

The current Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W463A) is getting ready for its mid-life cycle facelift. But its “squared” off-road flagship is left standing on the same first generation W463 underpinnings as before. That is not necessarily 4x4² bad. Though it depends.
Let us face it. While Mercedes-Benz's G-Class is relished among automotive enthusiasts as a legendary off-roader, not everyone loves it. The boxy styling certainly is not everyone’s (my wife included) cup of tea. So, frankly, if you start customizing one, you might as well go the full Monty.
Since even the next generation of the stock vehicle is not going to satisfy everyone, why try hard to do so with a bespoke unit? Case in point, the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs have a custom Mercedes-Benz treat in the form of an outlandish G-Class. And the fact it is yellow like Arabian dunes is probably the tamest feature...
Just recently highlighted on social media by the aftermarket outlet, this current G 500 4x4 “squared” clearly got us intrigued because it only featured a single POV. After a little digging, or rather some further clicking, we quickly found out this is a throwback look at a monster born in the Philippines. No surprise about that, given the sprawling car customization culture of the country.
It was probably built by Jworks Unlimited, a car preparation specialist and the exclusive distributor for Forgiato’s creations across the local market. But, given the outrageous build details, it certainly warrants a second look. This Mercedes-Benz G 500 4x4² looks as if it just got out of a Price of Persia video game.
Complete with Mansory carbon fiber parts like the fender flares, grille, engine hood, headlight covers, roof wing, and more. As well as Mansory electrical and lighting accessories, along with a couple of other neat additions. One would be the matching-gold 24-inch Forgiato Massa-T forged alloy wheels. These also include detachable Forgiato inserts for when one would like to add a little mystery regarding the exact make.
The other is equally hard to unsee. On the sides, the Mercedes-Benz G 500 4x4² features triple exhaust outlets for the Capristo setup. That way, one would be sure to stand out loud in any custom G-Class crowd. For either the right or the wrong reasons...
