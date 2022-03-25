Mercedes-Benz Recalls Older Models Over Software Deviation

Back in July 2021, a dealership informed Mercedes-Benz AG of a software deviation affecting a vehicle control unit following an update performed with the workshop diagnostics tool. The Stuttgart-based automaker immediately started an investigation, eventually determining that incorrect data had been calculated by the system's backend.
The issue occurred from July 6th, 2021 through July 14th, 2021 as per documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. From August through October 2021, the company conducted an extensive investigation with the sole purpose of determining what other control units may be affected by the calculation error. Mercedes-Benz AG also investigated potential ramifications on safety, compliance, and emissions.
This error can lead to system failures that include loss of drive power, stability control, and traction control, as well as reduced exterior lighting. Happily for everyone, MBAG isn’t aware of any complaint or crash associated with the software deviation. Mercedes-Benz AG still has to repair a handful of vehicles, namely 22 vehicles that date back to the 2007 model year.
In chronological order, the list begins with the 2007 SLK 280 and SL 500. Next up, we have the 2008 C 350 and SLK 350. The list continues with the 2008 to 2009 C 300, followed by the 2009 CLK 550 and 2010 E 350. The final entry is the 2014 Mercedes-Benz G 550 body-on-frame luxobarge.
Dealers have already been instructed to update the configuration of the affected control units. The Three-Pointed Star further notes that the backend of the workshop diagnostics system was remedied on July 15th last year.
Owners can look forward to Mercedes-Benz AG-branded envelopes in their mailboxes before May 17th. The German manufacturer also intends to provide notice about pre-notice reimbursements since some of the affected vehicles would’ve been previously subject to the aforedetailed condition.
In related news, Merc issued no fewer than six recalls this month. It all started with the Metris van, then followed with the entire EQS range. The company then called back the S 580 over unsecured airbag control units, then the GLA 250 and CLA 35 over loose brake caliper housing fasteners. Finally, the Metris was recalled yet again, along with the larger Sprinter.
This error can lead to system failures that include loss of drive power, stability control, and traction control, as well as reduced exterior lighting. Happily for everyone, MBAG isn’t aware of any complaint or crash associated with the software deviation. Mercedes-Benz AG still has to repair a handful of vehicles, namely 22 vehicles that date back to the 2007 model year.
In chronological order, the list begins with the 2007 SLK 280 and SL 500. Next up, we have the 2008 C 350 and SLK 350. The list continues with the 2008 to 2009 C 300, followed by the 2009 CLK 550 and 2010 E 350. The final entry is the 2014 Mercedes-Benz G 550 body-on-frame luxobarge.
Dealers have already been instructed to update the configuration of the affected control units. The Three-Pointed Star further notes that the backend of the workshop diagnostics system was remedied on July 15th last year.
Owners can look forward to Mercedes-Benz AG-branded envelopes in their mailboxes before May 17th. The German manufacturer also intends to provide notice about pre-notice reimbursements since some of the affected vehicles would’ve been previously subject to the aforedetailed condition.
In related news, Merc issued no fewer than six recalls this month. It all started with the Metris van, then followed with the entire EQS range. The company then called back the S 580 over unsecured airbag control units, then the GLA 250 and CLA 35 over loose brake caliper housing fasteners. Finally, the Metris was recalled yet again, along with the larger Sprinter.