Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Due Next Month, Production Starting This Summer in Alabama

24 Mar 2022, 08:28 UTC
Having allowed outsiders to check it out first-hand earlier this month, we suspected that the unveiling of the EQS SUV is just around the corner. And we weren’t wrong, because Mercedes-Benz has scheduled it for next month.
The brand’s flagship electric high-rider will be officially unveiled on April 19. According to AutoNews, around two months later, in June, production will start at the Alabama factory, next to the EQE and EQS Sedans, and other future EVs, and from there, the vehicle will be shipped to Europe and other global markets.

Even though we’ve caught a first hands-on glimpse of it, with its short front and rear overhangs, and more-than-decent space between the axles, Mercedes has yet to reveal any technical details about the EQS SUV. The official name, unless they will actually stick to the ‘EQS SUV’ nomenclature, which we doubt, is unknown, and we don’t know anything about the powertrain family either.

Nevertheless, since it will be built around the EVA platform, used in the low-riding EQE and EQS as well, it might feature some of the zero-emission assemblies of the latter. As a result, it should launch with a single electric motor driving the rear wheels, as well as a dual-motor option. The powertrain lineup is understood to expand, and might eventually include some setups signed by AMG.

As we already know, the cockpit will be a very familiar place. That’s because the EQS SUV will get the MBUX Hyperscreen digital dashboard, with its three displays, including the digital gauges, infotainment system, and a third screen in front of the passenger. Base models will get two rows of seats, and a third row will be offered as an option. We wouldn’t be surprised if a version with captain’s chairs for the second row will eventually join the range, but that’s pure speculation at this point.
