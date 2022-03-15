Mercedes-Benz Reveals EQS SUV Interior Ahead of Its April 19 World Premiere

Mercedes-Benz is ramping up the EQS SUV’s production at its plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and has announced a new battery production plant in Bibb County. The official reveal of the flagship electric SUV is planned for April 19, but Mercedes-Benz has offered us an early glimpse inside the EQS SUV.
The new EQS SUV will be the first all-electric luxury SUV in the Mercedes-Benz lineup and the third to ride on the company’s dedicated EV architecture. It will offer the luxury and comfort we expect from an S-Class vehicle combined with the space and versatility of a large SUV. The customers who order the EQS SUV should feel confident that they buy the best luxury SUV money can buy, electric or not.
The first interior pictures of the EQS SUV reveal a familiar image we remember from the sedan. When configured with the optional MBUX Hyperscreen, the EQS SUV shows its digital prowess. The 56-inch curved screen, that we’ve also seen on the EQS sedan, stretches across the dashboard, integrating the instrument cluster, infotainment, and passenger display in a seamless design. It also seamlessly incorporates the air vents and the free-floating center console below.
Mercedes-Benz has integrated new, intelligent features into the MBUX Hyperscreen. Now, the front passenger can watch a video streaming while the SUV is moving. Mercedes-Benz has employed safeguards to prevent the driver from getting distracted, and the passenger screen will dim if the system senses the driver tries to look at it. This is achieved by using the driver monitoring system to track the driver’s eyes.
The electric platform offers very generous interior dimensions which allow Mercedes-Benz to fit an optional third row of seats. This should not be mistaken for the booster seats that many SUVs offer on the third row. Mercedes-Benz promises the third-row seats are more comfortable than those on the GLE, and this should be reassuring.
Mercedes-Benz will officially unveil the EQS SUV on April 19 and we expect to see at least some teaser pictures of the exterior by then. Until then, the German carmaker still needs to ramp up production at the Tuscaloosa plant where the EQS SUV will be assembled. To feed the plant, Mercedes-Benz announced the construction of a new battery facility in Bibbs County, in partnership with Envision AESC.
