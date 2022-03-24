Black Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Dips Its Huge Forgiato Toes In Joyful, Yellow Touches

Sometimes, you could be an Emerald Green Mercedes-AMG and still look like pure evil because of the custom TopCar INFERNO full body kit. Other times, a potentially murdered-out GLE 53 attire refrains from becoming menacing thanks to careful, partial dipping in a flashy color.
The Los Angeles, California-based, forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs have social media uncovered yet another tasty build that eschews proper characterization. If not for the splashes of sunny color, this AMG could have easily joined the massive murdered-out Mercedes-Benz/AMG/Maybach party taking place all over America.
Alas, one cannot associate this ride with something menacing when yellow symbolizes optimism, energy, joy, happiness, and friendship. Of course, we cannot be sure which of these cheerful attributes were most sought after by the owner. All we know is the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe was thoroughly reworked by Dipped Auto Works, “an automotive customization shop in Las Vegas specializing in full car transformations.”
The ride went through a host of “major touch-ups,” complete with a full-vehicle chrome delete, the addition of bespoke crossbars, a customized exhaust look, and the mandatory paint correction plus ceramic paint protection coating. Last, but not least, the major showstoppers are neither the blacked-out brake calipers nor the yellow-and-black grille/badges. Instead, those would be the flashy, matching-two-tone Forgiato wheels, of course.
Too bad the aftermarket outlets did not allow a sneak peek inside the cockpit, as well, but perhaps the interior has been left in stock condition and just hidden away from prying eyes via the privacy-tinted glass. One thing is for sure, though: this AMG not only stands out in any murdered-out crowd. But it will also leave in a cloud of dust a lot of potential rivals thanks to its 435-horsepower powertrain and 4Matic+ capabilities, chief among them being the ability to reach 62 mph/100 kph in just 5.3 seconds.
Alas, one cannot associate this ride with something menacing when yellow symbolizes optimism, energy, joy, happiness, and friendship. Of course, we cannot be sure which of these cheerful attributes were most sought after by the owner. All we know is the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe was thoroughly reworked by Dipped Auto Works, “an automotive customization shop in Las Vegas specializing in full car transformations.”
The ride went through a host of “major touch-ups,” complete with a full-vehicle chrome delete, the addition of bespoke crossbars, a customized exhaust look, and the mandatory paint correction plus ceramic paint protection coating. Last, but not least, the major showstoppers are neither the blacked-out brake calipers nor the yellow-and-black grille/badges. Instead, those would be the flashy, matching-two-tone Forgiato wheels, of course.
Too bad the aftermarket outlets did not allow a sneak peek inside the cockpit, as well, but perhaps the interior has been left in stock condition and just hidden away from prying eyes via the privacy-tinted glass. One thing is for sure, though: this AMG not only stands out in any murdered-out crowd. But it will also leave in a cloud of dust a lot of potential rivals thanks to its 435-horsepower powertrain and 4Matic+ capabilities, chief among them being the ability to reach 62 mph/100 kph in just 5.3 seconds.